Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.