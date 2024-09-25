Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Catalysts Poised to Push Caterpillar Stock to Record Highs
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.