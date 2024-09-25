Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,529,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,285,000 after buying an additional 91,986 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,213 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 747,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 395,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,806,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.