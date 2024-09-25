Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $190.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

