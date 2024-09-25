William Blair Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Hologic by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

