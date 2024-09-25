Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Gap Up to $134.63

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.63, but opened at $137.68. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $135.94, with a volume of 1,157 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $905.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,343 shares of company stock worth $4,556,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

