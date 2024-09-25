Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

