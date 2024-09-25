WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

USSH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

