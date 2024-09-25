WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

