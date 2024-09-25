WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WTBN)

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of WTBN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 1,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

