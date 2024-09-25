WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.20

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 42721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 885,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

