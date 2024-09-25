WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declares Dividend of $0.14

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CXSE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $30.68.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
