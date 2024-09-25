WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGREGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 14,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Dividend History for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.