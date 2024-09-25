WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DGRE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 14,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.