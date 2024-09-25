WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 14,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.