WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 103,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,898. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
