WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 103,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,898. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund comprises 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.