WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Announces Dividend of $0.02

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of DXJS stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. 6,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,172. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

