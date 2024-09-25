WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 96.0% in September

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DXJS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.