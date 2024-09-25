WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

