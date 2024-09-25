WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. 499,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

