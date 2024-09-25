WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. 499,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.