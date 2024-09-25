WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $391.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

