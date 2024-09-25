WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

DGRS stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $391.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

