WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
UNIY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.