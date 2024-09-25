WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MAPSW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About WM Technology
