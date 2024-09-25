WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPSW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get WM Technology alerts:

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.