Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.34

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.34 and last traded at $175.70, with a volume of 5237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.63.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

