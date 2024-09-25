Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 7% Higher

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 167,768,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 34,399,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

