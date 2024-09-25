WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ Quiet Period Set To End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:WOK)

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 2nd. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Trading Up 19.8 %
WOK opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.08.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Company Profile
