Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

