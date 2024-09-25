Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $19,073,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

