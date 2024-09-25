Worthington Steel, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Steel in a report released on Sunday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WS opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

