WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSP opened at C$235.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$236.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$218.06.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.4701583 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.