XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Head to Head Contrast

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XPeng alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -21.64% -23.38% -10.14% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -39.69%

Volatility and Risk

XPeng has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $4.32 billion 2.27 -$1.47 billion ($1.48) -7.03 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.51 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -6.10

This table compares XPeng and Lotus Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lotus Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XPeng and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 1 4 1 3.00 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential downside of 9.25%. Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Lotus Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.