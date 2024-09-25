Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 391,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 176.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 90.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

