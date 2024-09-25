Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

