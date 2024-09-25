Xponance Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $397.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total value of $380,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

