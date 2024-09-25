Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.69.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

