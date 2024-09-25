Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

