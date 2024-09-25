Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $207.86 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.15.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

