Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHI opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.