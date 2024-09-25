Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.07. 20,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 71,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 528,351 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

