Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.07. 20,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 71,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 528,351 shares during the last quarter.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

