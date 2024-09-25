Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.95

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
