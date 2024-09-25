XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Ameresco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Ameresco Trading Down 0.1 %

AMRC stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

