XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

