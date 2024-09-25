XTX Topco Ltd Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

