XTX Topco Ltd Has $502,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AGM opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $140.44 and a 12-month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total value of $129,417.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,133.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total value of $129,417.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,595 shares in the company, valued at $868,133.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,362.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $729,487. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

