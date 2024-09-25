XTX Topco Ltd Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

