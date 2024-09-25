XTX Topco Ltd Invests $495,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

