XTX Topco Ltd Invests $500,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lindsay by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

