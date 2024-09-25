XTX Topco Ltd Invests $521,000 in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $939.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

