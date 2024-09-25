XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $440,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.