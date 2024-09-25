XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 723,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 225,161 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Cannae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 715,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 512,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 39.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 473,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.82%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

