XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WERN opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

